BREAKING: British actress and husband guilty of child sex offences

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 May 2022 • 15:20

BRITISH actress Zara Phythian has been found guilty of a number of child sex offences along with her husband Victor Marke.

The Doctor Strange actress and her husband, who were both charged with 14 joint counts of sexual activity with a child, have been found guilty of their crimes at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, May 11.

37-year-old Phythian was found guilty of 14 counts of sexual activity with a child committed between 2005 and 2008 when the victim was between 13 and 15 years old. 59-year-old Victor Marke was convicted of the same charges plus another relating to an underage girl abused on at least eight occasions by the man between 2002 and 2003.

The victim, who said she had looked up to Zara Phythian, said she knew what they were doing was wrong but she wanted to be like the martial arts instructor.

“I knew it was wrong,” she was quoted as saying to the police by BBC News. “But I just didn’t know how to get out of the situation or say anything.

“I remember trying to copy Zara’s reaction at the time because I looked up to her and tried to be like her in every way.”

Marke, who met Ms Phythian when she was 19 and described himself as someone who “commanded admiration and respect within the martial arts world”, plied the young girl with drink and had sex with both of them.

According to the course hearing, Phythian and Marke continued abusing the girl until she turned 18.

The victim estimated having sex with Victor Marke about 20 times, Nottinghamshire Live reported and claimed Marke threatened to smash her kneecaps if she told anyone.

In 2016, Phythian starred as ‘Brunette Zealot’ in Doctor Strange featuring Benedict Cumberbatch.

According to the Sun, when the guilty verdict was delivered, the actress openly wept while her husband blew out his cheeks and raised his eyes.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information when it is made available.

