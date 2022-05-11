By Matthew Roscoe • 11 May 2022 • 13:28

Premier League: Jurgen Klopp leads reactions to Man City's huge signing of Erling Haaland. Image: @ManCity/ Twitter

PREMIER LEAGUE title-chasers and reigning champions, Manchester City, announced the huge signing of one of the hottest properties in the game, Erling Haaland, and the football community has continued to react to the news.

UPDATE 1.28 pm (May 11) – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reacted to the announcement from Premier League title-chasing rivals Man City on Tuesday, May 10 that Erling Haaland will be joining the club on July 1.

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa just hours after City’s news, Klopp said that it was “unfortunately, a really good signing.”

“A good player. City were never and will never be a team that wins games because of one player, it is a specific way to play,” he said.

“Erling will realise that all of a sudden he will score a lot of goals at the back post. He will just put his foot on it, so he will love that.

“In other situations, he is a real beast. When he’s fit, he is a real beast.

“Unfortunately, a really good signing.”

Haaland, who is to join the current Premier League champions in the summer for €60m (£51.1m) after City triggered his release clause at Borussia Dortmund, is seen as an ideal signing for the Manchester club, who aside from Gabriel Jesus, do not have a recognised striker.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s assessment, other media personalities, fans and football pundits reacted similarly to the news.

Piers Morgan, who recently reacted to reports that Meghan Markle ‘hated every second’ of touring Australia, said: “So jealous. What a brilliant player, what a great signing.”

The Arsenal fan added: “City got Haaland for £10m LESS than Arsenal paid for Pepe.”

City got Haaland for £10m LESS than Arsenal paid for Pepe. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 10, 2022

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte said about his future teammate: “Happy not to be running after this guy for the next couple of years. Welcome Erling.”

Happy not to be running after this guy for the next couple of years 😂😂😂

Welcome Erling ✌🏻🔥 https://t.co/aTdTWTPlmV — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) May 10, 2022

Former City defender and BBC pundit, Micah Richards, replied to the news by posting a picture of a young Haaland in a Manchester City shirt captioned with heart face emojis.

ORIGINAL 4.53 pm (May 10) – Manchester City have announced that Borussia Dortmund’s striker Erling Haaland will be joining the club on July 1, which will be seen as a huge signing for their Premier League title challenge for next year and a step closer to winning the Champions League.

In a statement released by the club on Tuesday, May 10, the Manchester side revealed that they had reached ‘an agreement in principle’ with the German club for the services of the 21-year-old Norwegian.

“Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022,” the statement read.

“The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.”

Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 10, 2022

German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund reportedly beat City rivals Manchester United to the signing of Haaland on December 29, 2019, for a fee said to be in the region of €20 million.

Since then, the Norwegian international has scored 61 goals in 66 appearances for the club and has been subject to transfer rumours ever since, with Spanish title winners Real Madrid and former Champions League winners Barcelona both keen on signing the forward.

The proposed signing of the youngster will certainly help boost City’s chances of winning more titles next season, including the much-coveted Champions League, which manager Pep Guardiola has failed to win during his time with the Etihad club.

City are currently on course to win this season’s Premier League after seeing rivals Liverpool falter against Tottenham at the weekend, which has left them three points ahead with three games remaining.

