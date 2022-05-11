By Guest Writer • 11 May 2022 • 16:27

Announcement of the planned event Credit: Marbella Council

MARBELLA loves the flair and cut of Flamenco fashion and on May 13 and 14 the city supports the Second Marbella Flamenca show.

It’s an initiative aimed to support local designers and shops specialising in dresses for young and old which are so popular at ferias during the year.

For these two days, the Pecho de las Cuevas Park will be the venue for the show which will highlight the best of Andalucian designers and manufacturers.

The catwalk will begin on Friday, May 13, with the parades of Melisa Lozano, Laura González, Joseph Daniel, Marina Soudry, Susana Zamora, Jorge Sánchez, Xiomara Pinto, Rebeca Flamenca, María Sánchez, Alejandro Andana and Rocío Montserrat.

Then on Saturday it’s the turn of Ángeles Ruiz, María Gavilán, New Face Nueva Moda, the school of Isabel Cazorla, Aurora Gaviño, Teressa Ninú and Pepe Canelawith a final flurry featuring local designers Esteban Freiría, Silvia Cardeña, Flor de Canela, Aire Flamenco and F de Frank.

Coordinator of the Fiestas delegation, Yolanda Marín invited visitors to the event in order “to give a boost to a sector that has also been very affected by the pandemic and that is an important generator of employment and wealth.”

