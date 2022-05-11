By Guest Writer • 11 May 2022 • 15:55

The Columbia King’s Men Credit: http://www.cukingsmen.com

MARBELLA to host its first event for the British Benevolent Fund on Monday May 30 starting at 7.30pm.

Covering the whole of Spain, the fund exists to provide financial support to British citizens living in Spain who are in need.

It’s actually one of the oldest English-speaking charities in the country with records going back over 90 years and as a fully registered association it works closely with the British consular network Hugh Elliott, HM Ambassador to Spain is their honorary patron.

The Marbella ‘chapter’ has only recently been inaugurated and as funds are always needed to help those in difficulty, it will be hosting the fundraiser at Divot Restaurant in Nueva Andalucia, offering a three-course meal and entertainment from the Columbia King’s Men singing group at a cost of €45 per person.

The Columbia College King’s Men were founded in 1948 by request of Dwight Eisenhower, then University President, for that year’s Homecoming ceremony and since then have become the most famous a cappella groups in the United States.

Former members have left to work with such names as Simon and Garfunkel and Sha Na Na as well as writing musicals in their own right.

Apart from a great meal and enjoyable company, expect some fine singing and a selection of songs that you will know and enjoy.

To reserve your tickets email [email protected] or call 617 647 302.

