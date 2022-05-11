Bristol 15-year-old missing girl now believed abducted

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 May 2022 • 18:41

Missing 15-year-old girl now believed abducted - Avon & Somerset police Source: Avon & Somerset Police

Maddie Thomas, the 15-year-old girl, who went missing on April 26, is now believed to have been abducted according to Avon & Somerset police.

The teenage disappeared in the Southmead area of the city, with police originally treating the case as one of a missing person.

But today May11, Bristol police upgraded the case to one of child abduction.

Maddie’s foster mother issued a statement via the police: “When Maddie has previously gone missing she has been found in the company of adult men, and it is mainly due to this history that we believe she is likely to currently be with someone. Maddie is a child in foster care, no one has permission to keep her from her carers. She is vulnerable and at risk of being taken advantage of.

“We’re really concerned about her safety and have a dedicated team working extremely hard to locate her.”

DI Miller, Maddie’s foster mom, added: “No one has seen or heard from Maddie for 15 days – since she saw a relative on 26 April when she said she was going to the shop. The circumstances of her disappearance are deeply worrying for us; her family and her carers.

“We have a number of lines of enquiry and while we’ve had a great deal of help from the public to date for which we’re incredibly grateful, we still need more. Officers have carried out CCTV enquiries in the Southmead area where Maddie was last seen, and posters have also been handed out to local residents by officers going house to house.

“But Maddie could be anywhere in the country, and so we really need our appeal to be shared and reported on as widely as possible.

“We’re asking anyone who sees Maddie to call 999 immediately, and anyone who speaks to her or sees her online to call 101. Maddie – if you see this, please contact us if you can to let us know you’re safe. Everyone is worried about you.”

Police have shared footage of her last known sighting.

Police have issued an urgent appeal for anyone with information to call 999 quoting the call-handler reference number 5222098703. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The missing 15-year-old girl is a vulnerable foster child that may have been abducted.

