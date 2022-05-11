By Joshua Manning • 11 May 2022 • 0:46

Putin's Russia labelled state sponsor of terrorism in US Senate resolution Credit: Creative Commons

On Tuesday, May, 10, two US senators proposed a resolution that would label Putin’s Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

“Putin is a thug, and a bully, and he will continue being an increasing threat to Europe and the world unless he is stopped,” stated Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, as he defended the resolution that would classify Putin’s Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, as reported by CNBC.

The resolution was also pushed by Senator Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican. “If there is anybody who embodies terrorism, and totalitarianism and tyranny, it’s Putin,” continued Blumenthal.

Ukraine’s parliament had previously requested for the US to consider the move ,which would see Secretary of State Antony Binken label Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under Putin, in perhaps one of the following aid packages for Ukraine by the US Congress.

The list of countries designated as terror sponsors by the US are Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria, with the Biden administration hesitant to add Putin’s Russia to the list.

The announcement of the resolution that would label Putin’s Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, follows the US Defence Intelligence Agency confirming that Ukraine eliminated between eight and ten of Putin’s Russian generals in two and a half months of war with Russia.

