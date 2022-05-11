By Matthew Roscoe • 11 May 2022 • 14:56

WATCH: Video footage shows Russian T-90M tank destroyed by Ukraine forces. Image: Ukraine MoD/Twitter

VIDEOS show the moment a Russian T-90M tank, believed to be the most technologically-advanced vehicle at their disposal, was destroyed by Ukraine forces by a Swedish hand-held anti-tank grenade.

Vladimir Putin has suffered a further setback to his war efforts in Ukraine after Ukrainian forces were able to destroy the ‘invincible’ T-90 tank, believed by Russian forces to be among the best at their disposal.

Videos released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, May 10 show the aerial footage of the tank exploding thanks to a Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle, supplied by Sweden.

Ukrainian forces train with the Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle. pic.twitter.com/X5g7VX177F — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 10, 2022

“The pride of the Russian tank industry was destroyed by the Swedish hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher Carl Gustaf,” a tweet read, accompanied by a video of the attack.

Furthermore, the statement added: “We thank the Swedish people and the King for their help.”

Near Stary Saltiv,Kharkiv Territorial Defense fighters eliminated another new 🇷🇺T-90M "Breakthrough" tank. The pride of the russian tank industry was destroyed by the Swedish hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher Carl Gustaf.We thank the Swedish people and the King for their help. pic.twitter.com/gCiHNu2QFx — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 10, 2022

A tweet from the British Ministry of Defence confirmed the incident: “At least one T-90M, Russia’s most advanced tank, has been destroyed in fighting.”

The Telegraph noted that the Russian T-90M tank ‘Breakthrough-3’, which was making ‘its debut’ in battle, was supposed to be impregnable but following the ease with which it destroyed the paper’s analysts said they were underwhelmed.

The Daily Mail has stated that the tank cost Putin’s army £4million (€4.7 million) and was destroyed by equipment that cost around £18,000 (€21,000).

This isn’t the first one of Russia’s flagship war vehicles destroyed by Ukrainian forces since the invasion of the country began.

On April 13, Ukrainian government officials claimed that the 612-foot ‘Moskva’ (Moscow) naval vessel was destroyed by its country’s forces off the coast of the Ukrainian strategic port city of Odessa, located on the Black Sea in southwest Ukraine.

It was later revealed by a top Pentagon official that it was two Ukrainian missiles that sank the Russian flagship missile cruiser, contrary to reports from Russia who claimed the vessel sank while being towed to port.

