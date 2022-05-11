Billionaire Sir Richard Branson hangs out with Rafa Nadal in Manacor, Mallorca

By Guest Writer • 11 May 2022 • 10:56

The Branson family with Rafa Nadal Credit: Virgin.com

Sir Richard Branson spent time with Rafa Nadal in Manacor during a recent visit to Mallorca where the Virgin boss is about to open a new hotel.

On May 10, he wrote in his popular blog that he was delighted to be invited with his family by Nadal to visit the tennis academy where they reminisced about previous meetings.

Branson was in the process of inspecting what he refers to as “the beautiful Virgin Limited Edition resort in Son Bunyola” which is due to open shortly, in time for the summer season.

According to his blog, “Rafa was deep into preparations for the current Masters tournaments, building up to the French Open he has dominated for so long.

“But he was good enough to give us a few hours to sit and chat about what is going on in the world – and of course share some of his tennis wisdom. I’m still looking to improve!”

They spoke about the last time that they had played tennis together which was on Necker Island, Branson’s private island in the British Virgin Islands, where they were competing for the Necker Cup.

Originally, the match was supposed to be a singles competition between Branson and American singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett who suddenly turned up with (at that time) world number one doubles specialist Mike Bryan, so in order to even things up Sir Richard persuaded another guest, Rafa Nadal to partner him.

Reportedly it wasn’t the most serious of matches as at one stage the family dog Sumo invaded the court and stopped play but in the end the Branson/Nadal pairing came through as winners.

In the meantime, new Virgin Voyages cruise liner Valiant Lady has called into Gibraltar, a new regular port of call and was then due to carry on to make its inaugural call to Mallorca.

