Spanish urban explorer horrified after finding mummified body in abandoned building

By Joshua Manning • 11 May 2022 • 1:38

Credit: Google Maps

The Spanish urban explorer found the mummified body in an abandoned building in Alicante, Spain, on Friday, May, 6.

The Spanish national, who claimed he was an “urban explorer”, a hobby consisting in exploring abandoned man made structures, found the body at around 10.30pm in an abandoned semi-constructed building in Alicante, Spain, as reported by 20minutos.

After discovering the mummified body, the urban explorer alerted the Spanish National Police, who rushed to the scene to find that the body had a backpack with documentation in the name of Julián Ortega, a 56-year-old man who disappeared in July 2019, police sources have confirmed.

The police are currently awaiting DNA tests to confirm the identity of the body, as well as the results of the postmortem to determine the causes of death, according to the same sources.

A Spanish website on Urban exploring called Abandoned Spain states the following on Urban exploring:

“There are many reasons that lead a person to become an Urban Explorer, and they don’t necessarily have to be the same.”

“One reason could be the thrill and adrenaline of discovering a place for the first time, or stepping on ground that has been untouched for years. It could also be to transport you back in time or to document these places with photographs in order to preserve their history.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.