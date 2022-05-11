By Guest Writer • 11 May 2022 • 16:15

Opera comes to Benahavis Credit: Jose 2358 Trip Advisor

The Arts Society of Benahavis is organising a night of opera entitled Some Enchanted Evening which will be held in the Torre Leonera Park on the night of the full moon on Tuesday June 14.

Gates open at 7.30pm for those who would like to enjoy a picnic in the park and the concert starts at 9.30pm although last entry will be at 9.20pm.

There is plenty of parking on the streets surrounding the park and the venue itself is a charming venue with its own outdoor auditorium but space is limited and tickets which must be reserved by email to [email protected] cost €35 on a first come first served basis.

Principal artists are tenor Victor Bujalance, soprano Irene Roman and pianist, Chano Robles Mures and they will be performing a wide range of compositions by Richard Rogers, Puccini, Bizet, Torroba, Caballero and more.

This is a chance for both dedicated opera lovers as well as those who want to ‘dip their toes in the water’ to enjoy a pleasant evening with friends and family.

Thank you for reading ‘The Arts Society of Benahavis is organising a night of opera’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.