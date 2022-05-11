By Guest Writer • 11 May 2022 • 11:28

An example of the worst scenario Credit: PETA UK

UK branch of PETA calls for ban on horse drawn carriages in Mallorca in support of the demands of local animal activist group Progreso en Verde.

On their UK website they encourage members to send a carefully worded email or letter to the mayors of Alcudia, Palma and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar where they say dozens of exhausted horses are forced to pull carriages laden with tourists through the busy streets.

Echoing the statements of Progreso en Verde they say that many of the debilitated animals collapse, especially in the summer, when temperatures regularly reach 40 degrees.

Others get caught up in noisy traffic, which often leads to accidents as the honk of a car’s horn or even just an insect bite can be enough to trigger the horses’ instinct to bolt.

Citing the actions of cities such as such as London, Paris, and Toronto which no longer issue licences for horse-drawn tourist carriages they add that many, including Oxford, Barcelona, New Delhi and Tel Aviv have already banned them altogether.

By switching to using electric vehicles instead, Mallorca would be making its streets safer and providing tourists with a more compassionate and eco-friendly way to explore the island’s sights.

Although this campaign targets Mallorca, there are still many towns and cities around Spain that offer similar services to tourists and in some cases also offer donkey rides.

Thank you for reading ‘UK branch of PETA calls for ban on horse drawn carriages in Mallorca’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.