11 May 2022

UK to get new £1 coin in 2023 Source: Royal Mint

The Royal Mint has announced that the UK is to get a new £1 (one pound) coin in 2023, marking 40 years since the modern version first came into circulation.

Retaining the secure features added in 2017, the new coins will feature the fifth effigy of Her Majesty the Queen on the back and new designs on the front.

The new coins, which will enter circulation in 2023, have been designed by Kenyan born British artist Michael Armitage. Included in the release will be a special collector’s edition.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, speaking at the official opening of the RCA’s Rausing Research and Innovation Centre, said: “I am delighted that Michael will lend his vision to the creation of this new £1 coin design in its 40th anniversary year.

“This coin will symbolise the rich tapestry of modern Britain and honour our deep heritage and history.”

The Royal Mint’s Chief Executive, Anne Jessop, said that Armitage was chosen by an independent panel with expertise in coin design and art adding that: “The £1 coin is a symbol of Britain that is recognised around the world.

“As such, we are delighted to work with Michael Armitage to create a new design that celebrates the people of Britain and our diverse culture.

“It is the first new £1 design since 2017 and will combine our 1,100 years of craftsmanship, with cutting edge design to champion modern Britain.”

Armitage, who trained at the Slade School of Fine Art, London and the Royal Academy Schools, said: “It is a great privilege to have the opportunity to collaborate with The Royal Mint on the design of the new £1 coin.

“It is an honour to be part of the lineage of coin-making in the United Kingdom, and I am grateful to the Chancellor and the selection panel for the opportunity to contribute to this history in considering what it is to be part of Great Britain today.”

Armitage, who was born to a Yorkshireman and Kikuyu mother, now lives and works between Kenya and London. Earlier this year, he was elected a Royal Academician in the category of painting by the Royal Academy of Arts, London.

In the year that the Queen celebrates her jubilee, it is fitting that the UK should get a new £1 coin that contains her image.

