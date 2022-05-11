‘Vaccinated and boosted’ billionaire Bill Gates tests positive for Covid

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 May 2022 • 11:27

BILLIONAIRE Bill Gates, who recently released the book, ‘How to Prevent the Next Pandemic’, took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for Covid but revealed he was “fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted”.

Bill Gates said he was thankful for being “vaccinated and boosted” after revealing that he had tested positive for Covid. The 66-year-old said he was “experiencing mild symptoms” in a Twitter post on Tuesday, May 10.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again,” the Microsoft founder said in his tweet.

“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care.

“The Gates Foundation is coming together today for the first time in two years, and I am lucky to be on Teams to see everyone and thank them for their hard work,” he continued.

The author of ‘How to Prevent the Next Pandemic’ added: “We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again.”

The world renowned businessman recently warned the world of a deadlier covid variant and revealed that the world has not been focusing enough attention on the seriousness of the situation.

“It seems wild to me that we could fail to look at this tragedy and not, on behalf of the citizens of the world, make these investments,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

“The amount of money involved is very small compared to the benefit and it will be a test: can global institutions take on new responsibilities in an excellent way, even in a time period where US-China [relations are] tough, US-Russia is extremely tough?” stated Gates “The current WHO funding is not at all serious about pandemics.”

“We’re still at risk of this pandemic generating a variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal,” he said. “It’s not likely, I don’t want to be a voice of doom and gloom, but it’s way above a 5 per cent risk that this pandemic, we haven’t even seen the worst of it.”

“We’re down to the bare minimum, and if the UK cuts more, then others will do as well,” stated Gates. “That would be tragic because all that money saves lives for less than $1,000 per life saved.”

