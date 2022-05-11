WATCH: Golden retrievers get special birthday surprise

By Laura Kemp • 11 May 2022 • 12:43

WATCH: Golden Retrievers gets special birthday surprise

Instagram user and influencer @cami_griffith shared an adorable video of her golden retrievers’ first birthday party and their special surprise!

Cami wrote on the Instagram video, which was posted on her personal account and the account she created for her adorable dogs: “Safe to say we had a lot of happy golden retrievers at @charli_and_hudson 1st birthday pawty! 🐶🐾🤗❤️🎾”

“✨ Side note: these tennis balls were purchased from a used tennis balls website that supports their non profit. Their mission is to recycle all tennis balls in the USA. Once you’re done using them you can send them back to the company to continue the reuse / recycle pattern. 🎾😍❤️”

The footage has had nearly 4,000 likes, with users commenting on how happy the party of dogs look!!

