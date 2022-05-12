BREAKING: British man dies after seventh floor balcony fall in Magaluf

By Matthew Roscoe • 12 May 2022 • 13:02

A 33-YEAR-OLD British man died after plunging from a balcony in the popular tourist hotspot Magaluf on Thursday, May 12.

The British man is believed to have fallen to his death from the seventh floor of Magaluf’s Melià South Beach hotel, in Mallorca at around 8.30 am.

According to Spanish media reports, the accident occurred when the man swung over the railing, lost his balance and fell more than 15 metres to the ground.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, however, medics were unable to save the life of the young man, who died instantly from the serious injuries sustained as a result of the fall.

According to the Mirror, the Brit may have been drunk at the time of the tragic incident, although foul play has not been ruled out due to an argument heard before the incident.

A source told the tabloid: “Some witnesses have said they heard shouting before the incident which could be indicative of an argument.

“As we understand it he fell from an overhang on the balcony glass railing he had got onto.

“The local police’s initial impression is that this fall was not the typical fall of a drunken tourist who’s fooling around and loses his balance but the investigation is now being led by another police force which is the Civil Guard.

“It will be up to them and a judge coordinating the probe to determine exactly what has happened.”

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information when it is made available.

