BREAKING NEWS: Ex-world darts champ Ted Hankey jailed after pinning woman down in sex attack

By Fergal MacErlean • 12 May 2022 • 13:33

The former world darts champion Ted Hankey has been jailed for two years over a sickening sex attack caught on camera.

Ted Hankey, 54, pinned the young woman down with an “air of entitlement” in Crewe, Cheshire.

Hankey was jailed on Thursday, May 12, for two years at Chester Crown Court and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for the next 10 years.

Hankey then sexually assaulted the victim during the ordeal on September 10 last year, a court heard.

The former champion did not realise the attack was caught on camera and he was arrested shortly after.

Hankey answered “no comment” to police while he was quizzed in custody.

Last month he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault at Warrington Magistrates’ Court.

The Chester Crown Court judge said on Thursday Hankey would have “denied it to the bitter end” if the attack was not been caught on film, The Sun reported.

The former darts player, known as “The Count” used dress up as a vampire for tournaments.

He is a two-time World Professional Darts Champion after winning in both 2000 and 2009.

