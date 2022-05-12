By Joshua Manning • 12 May 2022 • 19:21

BREAKING NEWS: Russian logistics ship Vsevolod Bobrov catches fire at sea Credit: Twitter @ArmedMaidan

According to reports, on Thursday, May, 12, a fire broke out on the Vsevolod Bobrov, a Project 23120 logistics Russian ship.

On Thursday, May, 12, it was reported that “Vsevolod Bobrov”, the project 23120 Russian ship was sailing on the Black Sea towards Zminiiy island, also known as Snake Island, Ukraine, when it allegedly caught fire, according to reports by 24TVua.

For reasons currenty unknown, a fire broke out on the vessel. A crew rescue operation subsequently ensued.

The charred ship spent half the night trying to reach Sevastopol with the Russian crew reportedly succeeding and the ship was docked in the port.

“#Ukraine intel says #Ukrainian forces have struck another #Russian ship – recently acquired logistics ship of project 23120, either Vsevolod Bobrov or Elbrus caught fire on way to Snake Island, needs “major repairs”, posted a user on Twitter.

#Ukraine intel says #Ukrainian forces have struck another #Russian ship – recently acquired logistics ship of project 23120, either Vsevolod Bobrov or Elbrus Caught fire on way to Snake Island, needs "major repairs"https://t.co/UB4sLcKn65#StandWithUkraine #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/LnkVJI8esX — 🇺🇦Ukraine Resists: News From a Genocidal War (@ArmedMaidan) May 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ArmedMaidan

A report by the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Staff on Russian combat losses in the past 24 hours reported the destruction of one Russian ship or boat without any details.

A total of 13 Russian ships and boats, including the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser Moscow, have been destroyed since the start of a full-scale war against Ukraine.

The news follows reports earlier this month that stated that the Russian Navy warship ‘Admiral Makarov’ had reportedly been struck by Ukrainian Neptune missiles.

