Generalitat plans to take Tram straight through to Gandia, Valencia

By Linda Hall • 12 May 2022 • 16:36

ALICANTE TRAM: Currently goes no further than Denia Photo credit: CC/Pixelat

THE regional government will soon announce plans to provide a Tram link between Denia to Gandia.

Arcadi España, who heads the Generalitat’s Public Works and Mobility department, maintained that the regional authorities have been working on the project for some time.

This has been made necessary by the central government’s failure to make any progress with its own Tren de la Costa (Coast Train) project to build a mainline link between the two municipalities, España told the Spanish daily, Levante, on May 12.

“Thousands of people have been asking for a rail link between these two areas, a request that no administration has ever responded to,” España said, revealing that the Tram project would be made public “within weeks.”

Arcadi’s declarations coincided with an announcement from Carlos Mazon, the president of Alicante’s provincial council, that the Diputacion intended to extend the Tram to Gandia.

Generalitat sources said later that a project like this was not within the Diputacion’s remit and, furthermore, was outside its area of influence as it also involved Valencia province.

Meanwhile there is no coastal rail link between Valencia and Alicante and at present the only option is an infrequent service involving a long inland loop between both cities, involving a journey of well over two hours.

A link between Denia and Gandia would at least provide passengers in both directions with the possibility of continuing along the coast, albeit on the comparatively slow Tram.

