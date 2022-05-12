Manchester United bring back the iconic adidas Originals range for jubilant fans

By Fergal MacErlean • 12 May 2022 • 12:06

Image: Manchester United Red Retro Jersey. Credit: Manchester United F.C.

Manchester United has announced the adidas Originals range, inspired by the iconic apparel that the club wore during the 1990s.

Manchester United F.C. in a statement on their website on Thursday, May 12, said the collection is made up of nine pieces which capture the era that millions of United fans first fell in love with the club.

The range celebrates some of the most memorable designs and moments from the rich and historical partnership between adidas and United.

At the heart of the collection is a Manchester United Red Retro Jersey.

With a vintage United club crest on the chest, as well as the original adidas Trefoil that sits on the opposite side, the jersey is a blast from the past.

And fans can but a SuperStar Tracksuit, which consists of a retro-inspired track jacket, and a matching pair of jogging bottoms.

Featuring adidas’ Trefoil branding throughout, the tracktop boasts timeless adidas panelling, as well as the vintage United club crest, which is doubled up with a retro adidas logo, too.

A member of the adidas team said: “We wanted to perfectly capture the essence of the early ’90s. We delved deep into our archives and drew a lot of inspiration from magazine sales catalogues from those years and their unique aesthetic and vibe.

“Our partnership with the club goes back a long way, so we wanted to take the opportunity to really reflect on some of that history and bring a small piece of the heritage to the modern day with a retro collection that celebrates the relationship and culture that surrounds it.”

The Manchester United x adidas Originals collection is available to purchase from the Man. Utd. online shop.

