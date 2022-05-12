Rotation Triples were triple the fun for Javea Green Bowls Club

By Linda Hall • 12 May 2022 • 10:15

ROTATION TRIPLES: Maria, from Bindley Properties, presenting the trophy Photo credit: Javea Green Bowls Club

ROTATION TRIPLES sounds like an intricate dance but in practice it is simply three people alternating their bowling positions.

“Twenty teams from along the Costa Blanca recently entered this new format at the Javea Green Bowls Club,” the club’s press officer Alan Phillips said.

“From the reaction received, other clubs could well be trying this out in the near future.”

The competition was dominated by visiting teams with the InCIDers, from El Cid, represented by Richard Warrilow, Stewart Beattie and Yvonne Briden, taking first place.

The Seagulls, from Benitachell, represented by Sheila Fairburn, Joyce and Ernie Pope, were in second place.

More details of the finishing positions are available on the www.javeagreenbowlsclub.com website.

An honourable mention must go to Mike Woodage, Jeff Stevens and Robert Samson form the Javea novices team New Kids on the Block.

“Between them they have no more than five years’ experience on the bowls green,” Alan said. “It just shows how quickly this game can be learned and enjoyed.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.