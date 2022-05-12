Ryanair passengers to see face masks scrapped on thousands of EU flights

By Fergal MacErlean • 12 May 2022 • 12:26

The low-cost airline has followed other carries with the decision to scrap face masks on a number of their flights across Europe.

Ryanair said on Thursday, May 12, that from Monday, May 16, passengers won’t have to wear the masks on their flights.

The move, which comes after EU guidance, doesn’t include all flights as passengers have to follow the rules of the destination country when travelling.

Several EU countries, including Spain, Portugal, France and Italy, still require that passengers wear face masks when travelling.

Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson said: “We welcome this rule relaxation from EASA and the ECDC effective from Monday, May 16.

“From that date, face masks will be optional on all Ryanair flights except those flights to/from the 15 EU States where masks remain mandatory on public transport.

We expect these States to relax their face mask rules over the coming days in line with these new health guidelines from EASA and the ECDC. Intending passengers can check the latest EU face mask regulations on the Re-Open EU website.”

