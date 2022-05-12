New concern over driving licences as Spain to change rules for over 65s THIS YEAR

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 May 2022 • 10:04

Spain diving licences for the over 65s to be issued five years only

Amid anger at the decision to no longer allow British nationals to use their UK driver´s licence in Spain while they two nations work on an agreement over the future of licences, Spain has sparked further concern after changes the rules for over 65s.

The country has announced it will introduce changes this year that makes over 65’s driving licences renewable every five years.

Currently, Spain requires people over the age of 65 to undertake a test every ten years, but with the DGT working to improve road safety they have brought that period down to five years.

Announcing the change, the DGT said: “What is intended in this way is to increase the frequency of medical and aptitude checks so that continuing to drive is safe for everyone.”

Drivers of buses and trucks (types C, C1, D, D1, EC, EC1, ED, ED1, etc.), who are over the age of 65 will only have their licence issued for three years at a time. .

Although the period of validity has been reduced, the evaluation criteria won’t change with the same test carried out on all drivers.

The DGT have also indicated that where warranted driving licences could be issued for shorter periods, where illness, disability or frailness is detected.

The usual fee for the procedure, established at 24.58 euros, will be lower following the rule of proportionality. People over the age of 70 will not have to pay.

Care without an appointment at the Traffic Management Centres

To renew your driving licence you can go to a DGT Office, the local or provincial traffic headquarters without having to make an appointment.

If you wish to exchange your licence as part of a reciprocal agreement, then an appointment is required.

If you are over 65, then you need to know that driving licences in Spain will now be re-issued for a maximum of five years.

