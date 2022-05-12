By Joshua Manning • 12 May 2022 • 23:22

Spain to see crazy weekend weather with thunderstorms hail and calima Credit: Creative Commons

The warmth and sunshine of the last few days are numbered in Spain, with a weekend of crazy weather forecast, including thunderstorms, hail and calima.

This weekend in Spain, will reportedly see see crazy weather, with thunderstorms that could be accompanied by hail in the Castilian-Leonese plateau, the Pyrenees, Aragon and the Iberian Cordillera; and with less probability, in the Central System, Community of Madrid and Castilla La Mancha, according to Meteored.

Friday, May, 13, will be marked by cloudy skies in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, although abundant low clouds are expected in the north of Galicia and the Cantabrian area. Morning fog will cover the upper Ebro basin and the cloudiness will create the possibility of thundery showers in the interior of the Peninsula in the afternoon.

In the Canary Islands there will be an abundance of clouds, without ruling out the possibility of a few weak and isolated showers on La Palma. Calima, the Saharan desert dust, is also expected in Ceuta, Melilla and the Balearic Islands, and it is not ruled out that it will extend to a large part of the southern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) forecasts a further rise in maximum temperatures in most areas of Spain, especially in Mallorca, in the interior of the eastern Mediterranean area of the Peninsula, the interior of western Andalusia and the north of Galicia. Thus, it is expected to reach 34ºC in the Guadalquivir valley.

Saturday, May, 14, is expected to see thunderstorms and hail with overcast skies in much of the Peninsula and the Canary Islands.

Hail and showers accompanied by thunderstorms are expected in Spain during the afternoon, specifically in the Castilian-Leonese plateau, the Pyrenees, Aragon and the Iberian Cordillera. Hail could also fall over the Central System, the Community of Madrid and Castilla La Mancha, although, this is less likely.

Fog banks will continue to form in the morning in Galicia and on the shores of the Cantabrian Sea. The same will happen with the haze, which will turn orange in Andalusia, Ceuta and Melilla.

Maximum temperatures will be around 35º in Cordoba, Seville, Lleida and Zaragoza. The situation will be very different on the Mediterranean coasts, where it will barely reach 25º.

