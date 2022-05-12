Government set to reopen land borders with Morroco next week

By Fergal MacErlean • 12 May 2022 • 16:11

Image: The Ceuta-Moroccan border. Credit: La Moncoloa.

The Spanish Goverment will reopen the land borders of Ceuta and Melilla with Morocco at midnight on May 17.

The Spanish Goverment said in a statement on Thursday, May 12, that the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, will this week sign the ministerial order on borders that will modify the one that has kept these crossings closed since March 2020.

The reopening is the result of the bilateral work carried out with the Moroccan authorities in the framework of the roadmap agreed after the recent meeting held by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the King of Morocco, Mohamed IV.

Given the agreed gradual nature, the first phase of the reopening will begin at midnight on May 17, at which time citizens and residents of the European Union and those authorised to move within the Schengen area will be able to enter Spanish territory through the El Tarajal crossing in Ceuta and Beni Enzar crossing in Melilla.

In order to access Ceuta and Melilla, it will be essential to comply with the health requirements established by the Ministry of Health.

From next Tuesday, May 31, legally recognised cross-border workers will also be able to enter Spanish territory.

In addition, the border order to be issued by the Minister of the Interior extends all restrictions currently applied to the Spanish external land, sea and air borders under the recommendations of the Council of the European Union due to the health crisis caused by Covid until midnight on June 15, 2022, replacing the current one, which becomes invalid on Sunday, May 15.

