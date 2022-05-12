Three of Nerja´s beaches will have Blue Flags this summer

By Fergal MacErlean • 12 May 2022 • 16:29

Image: Burriana, Nerja, Costa del Sol. Credit: Nerja Town Hall.

The Blue Flag will fly this summer on three beaches in Nerja, Málaga, the town hall announced in a statement on Wednesday, May 11.

Maro beach joins the Nerja town beaches of Burriana and Torrecilla, which since last year hold this distinction awarded annually by the Consumer and Environmental Education Association (ADEAC) in recognition of the quality of bathing water, the condition of the beaches and the services offered to its users.

Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, said the Blue Flags were “recognition of Nerja as a tourist destination of distinction on the Costa del Sol, and the work done by the Department of Beaches to improve the quality of services on our beaches.”

Councillor for Beaches, María del Carmen López, said: “This recognition encourages us to continue working with the aim of adding new distinctions that certify the quality of our beaches.”

The Blue Flags are awarded after inspections and audits by ADEAC to those municipalities in Spain that request it. A series of criteria including water quality, information, environmental education, environmental management, safety and services must be met.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.