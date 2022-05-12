Torre del Mar announces San Juan night performances line-up

By Fergal MacErlean • 12 May 2022 • 16:55

Image: Jesús Pérez Atencia at the presentation for San Juan. Credit: Vélez-Málaga town hall.

The evening of June 23 will feature the tasting of sardine skewers and several musical concerts.

First deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga and Councillor for Tourism, Jesús Pérez Atencia, detailed on May 12 the events planned for the Night of San Juan, to be held on June 23, which this year will feature the performance of Fangoria, The Return of the Decade (El Regreso de la Década) and Sau Dj & Jvni.

Jesús Pérez Atencia told reporters that it was with pleasure he was able to announce the return of the festivities “after several years of hiatus due to the pandemic”.

The deputy major noted the night will “undoubtedly mark the beginning of a summer full of activities and events in our town”.

“We will start with the music of the Return of the Decade, which brings us the best songs of the 60s, 70s and 80s. At that time, also begins the distribution of the traditional sardine skewers, with 350 kilograms of fish planned.

“Later we will have on stage one of the most outstanding artists of the national scene. The beach of Torre del Mar will have the presence of Fangoria, an icon of Spanish music that will share with us the magical night of San Juan.

We will also have the awards ceremony of the “júas” contest. A contest where clubs and groups of our people participate and give that traditional and magical touch to this night of San Juan. We close the night with the presence on stage of Sau Dj and Jvni,” Jesús Pérez Atencia added.

