By Matthew Roscoe • 12 May 2022 • 18:25

Total lunar eclipse visible from Spain: Best places to see it and when. Image: Bryan Goff/ Unsplash

A TOTAL lunar eclipse will soon be visible from Spain according to the National Astronomical Observatory (OAN).

On Sunday, May 16, in the early hours of Sunday to Monday, there will be a total lunar eclipse visible from Spain that can be seen from all over the peninsula and the islands – but with differences, according to the OAN.

The National Astronomical Observatory has said that during the night of May 16, 2022, the eclipse can be observed in Spain with the naked eye and does not involve any danger or require any type of special instrumentation.

A lunar eclipse is a phenomenon whereby the Earth prevents the light of the Sun from reaching the Moon, generating a cone of shadow that darkens the Moon. Unlike solar eclipses, which can only be seen from a relatively small part of the Earth and last only a few minutes, a lunar eclipse can be seen from any part of the Earth where it is night and lasts for several hours.

In the north-eastern peninsular and the Balearic Islands, the moon will set before the end of the total eclipse (therefore only the beginning of the total phase will be seen, but not the end), while in the rest of the peninsula, the total phase will be seen in its entirety.

On the peninsula, Ceuta and Melilla, it will not be possible to see the full extent of the eclipse because the moon sets over the horizon during this phase, but in the Canary Islands, it will be possible to see this phase in its entirety.

During the total eclipse, the moon will not be completely dark but will take on a reddish hue, which is due to some of the sunlight being deflected by the Earth’s atmosphere.

The fully eclipsed Moon takes on a characteristic reddish colour due to the scattering of refracted light by the Earth’s atmosphere, a phenomenon that has become popular in recent years under the term “blood moon”.

The eclipse from the provincial capitals

The National Astronomical Observatory has made an interactive map available to the public where you can select the province you live and which sequence of the eclipse you will be able to see and at what time. The phases of the eclipse labelled in red indicate that at that moment the eclipse is not visible because the moon is below the horizon.

If the horizon is not completely clear the Moon will appear above the horizon later than indicated, approximately 5 minutes later for each degree of obstruction of the horizon in elevation, as reported by expansion.com.

In related news, on Thursday, May 12, astronomers unveiled the first image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy, produced by a global research team called the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration using observations from a worldwide network of radio telescopes.

