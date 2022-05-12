By Joshua Manning • 12 May 2022 • 20:25

Tragedy as boy dies falling from fourth floor in Valencia Spain Credit: Hospital La Fe

On Thursday, May, 12, a 12-year-old boy died at the Hospital La Fe, Valencia, Spain, after falling from a fourth floor on Wednesday, May, 11.

The accident occurred in a building located in the centre of Algemesi, Valencia, Spain, when the boy was reportedly playing with other children on a balcony, from where he tried to jump to a window in the inner courtyard, failing to reach it and plummeting to the ground four floors below, as reported by 20minutos.

According to sources from the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU), after receiving the alert that the child had fallen into a patio of lights, they mobilised an emergency unit and another Basic Life Support unit, as well as a primary care doctor.

The medical services treated the child for multiple trauma and after being stabilised by the Emergency medical team, he was evacuated in an advanced life support ambulance to La Fe hospital in Valencia, where he died on Thursday.

The medical services also attended to a 38-year-old woman at the scene, who was treated for anxiety and was later transferred to the Algemesi health centre.

The news of the death of the boy in Algemesi, Valencia, Spain, follows similar news reported earlier today of a 33-year-old British man died after plunging from a balcony in the popular tourist hotspot Magaluf on Thursday, May 12.

