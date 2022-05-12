UK – Recall of chicken products over salmonella fears

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 May 2022 • 17:44

Massive recall of chicken products over salmonella fears

Supermarkets, cafés and coffee shops across the UK have recalled more than 100 chicken products over salmonella fears, following a routine inspection at a food processing plant in Hull in the north of England.

According to the Food Standards Agency, who carried out the inspection, salmonella was found in a limited number of cooked chicken products.”

As a precaution, the agency has called for the products to be withdrawn.

The company concerned, Cranswick Country Foods Plc, issued a statement saying: “As a precautionary measure, we have asked our customers to remove any of their products containing our ready to eat chicken produced during the affected period. We are working closely with the Foods Standards Agency and will collaborate with their experts to resolve the matter.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation into the possible cause of the contamination, and the site will remain closed until the investigations are complete.

Production will only resume at the Hull site once all the necessary protocols had been followed.”

Cranswick supplies all the major chains including Tesco, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Marks and Spencer and Lidl. Coffee chains Starbucks and Caffe Nero are also affected, as are all Shell and One-stop convenience stores.

The agency has provided a full list online of the products that have been withdrawn, or you can check with the retailer where you bought your chicken products.

Certain ready meals with chicken from Co-op have also been recalled. Please see the recall for product details: https://t.co/brqBRftko2 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) May 12, 2022

Customers have been advised to check whether the products they have bought are affected, and if so not to eat them, but rather to return them to the store where they bought them from.

As the chicken products have been withdrawn over salmonella fears, they will be entitled to a refund according to the stores involved, as was the case with the Kinder products recently withdrawn.

