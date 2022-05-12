By Tamsin Brown • 12 May 2022 • 16:45

Unbelievably simple and effective ways to take care of your eyes.

Have you ever thought about how much our eyes go through on a daily basis? They do a lot for us, so we should do our best to take care of them.

We receive so much information about the world through our eyes, yet we often neglect them. Our eyesight naturally deteriorates over time, but there are several simple yet effective ways of preserving it for as long as possible.

Eat well to see better

Eating a wide range of fruits, vegetables and legumes to ensure adequate consumption of vitamins A, B, C and E will protect the cells of the eye, promote night vision and help to prevent eye infections.

Flavonoids, also found in fruits and vegetables, protect against ultraviolet rays and environmental pollution.

Avoid rubbing your eyes

Sometimes it may be unavoidable, but rubbing your eyes with your hands can lead to serious eye infections. Wash your hands frequently and try to have your eyes checked at least once a year.

Use adequate lighting

Adequate lighting while reading, working or watching television is very important. The blue light from mobile phones and computers can be damaging and exposure should be limited.

Sit at least two metres away from the television and 40 to 70 centimetres away from the computer screen. Adjust the font size and brightness as necessary and look away every so often.

Protect your eyes from the sun

Your eyes are very vulnerable to the sun and you should take care whenever you go out. You can get special sunglasses with an eye protection factor (E-SPF) of 50+ from opticians. Although the most dangerous hours are usually in the middle of the day, sun damage can occur at any time and even on cloudy days. UV rays damage all parts of the eye, including the eyelid.

