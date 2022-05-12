By Matthew Roscoe • 12 May 2022 • 13:37

WATCH: Amazing video compilation shows extent of the Azovstal plant battle in Mariupol. Image: @antiputler_news/ Twitter

A VIDEO circulating on social media showing the battle at the Azovstal plant battle in Mariupol highlights the true extent of war.

The video shared with the caption “Mariupol Fortress, Azovstal Fortress” has been making the rounds on social media platforms encouraging “the world to do everything to save its heroes”, after it was revealed that 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers, including 700 wounded, were still holed up in the besieged steel plant.

Images of children trapped inside the facility as soldiers try to lift their spirits with gifts and fistbumps are among the highlights of the video, which also shows the devastation of the Russian attacks on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The video shows the faces of soldiers lost in battle and gives the world a glimpse into the life of a country at war.

Фортеця Маріуполь, фортеця Азовсталь. Ця оборона вже назавжди увійшла до світової історії. Тепер світ має зробити все для порятунку своїх героїв! pic.twitter.com/moFnPYVvlj — Аслан (@antiputler_news) May 12, 2022

Among those killed at the Azovstal steel plant was Natalia Lugovska, a psychologist from the Azov Regimen, who was defending the facility after vowing to continue the work of her son – dubbed ‘Barrett’ or ‘Yuri” – who died during conflicts in the country back in 2018.

Following the evacuation of the majority of civilians from Mariupol, Ukrainian soldiers have remained at its steel plant to defend it against Putin’s army.

However, on Wednesday, May 11, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that Ukraine was prepared to offer Moscow the opportunity for Russian prisoners of war to be released in a swap deal that would see the evacuation of injured Ukrainian soldiers trapped inside the facility.

