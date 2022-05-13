By Joshua Manning • 13 May 2022 • 16:00

Almeria has exceeded 1,200 deaths from Covid since the pandemic began Credit: Creative Commons

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalusian Regional Government, there have been four more deaths from Covid in the province of Almeria since last Tuesday,May, 10, bringing the total number of deaths during the health crisis to 1,201.

The continuing high number of Covid deaths is not exclusive to Almeria, since in the autonomous community deaths have also increased compared to the last official report, so that in the last three days 45 people have died, eight more than those recorded on Tuesday, as reported by La Voz De Almeria.

Particularly noteworthy is the death of 16 people in Jaén, while in Granada there have been seven, six in Seville and Córdoba; five in Málaga, four in Almería and one in Huelva, only Cádiz has remained without fatalities over the last few days.

While the number of deaths continues to be worrying, the hospital figures are much better, since in the last three days there has been a decrease in the number of people admitted to hospital, both in Almeria and in Andalusia.

In the province, those hospitalised have fallen from 66 to 59, although those admitted in critical condition to an intensive care unit has risen from three to four.

In the Almeria community, the number of hospitalised patients has fallen from 864 on Tuesday to 777 on Friday, while those admitted to the ICU has also fallen, from 52 to 46.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid has risen in Almeria and Andalusia. In the province they have risen from 552 to 681, while in the community they have risen from 7,307 to 10,281. In order to assess this data fairly, it must be taken into account that at present only people from vulnerable groups are screened.

