Amazing green fireball streaks across Britain’s skies stunning onlookers

By Joshua Manning • 13 May 2022 • 1:40

The fireball shot through the skies of Britain at 12.39.am. on Thursday, May, 12, amazing hundreds of people who captured the miraculous phenomenon.

The green fireball was captured by over 250 people as it broke through Britain’s skies, illuminating the night with a brief, but significant flash.

“Stunning bright #fireball last night at 23:39 over the #bristolchannel was caught on a couple of our cameras. Did you see it?”, posted the UK Fireball Network alongside an image of the beautiful phenomenon.

Stunning bright #fireball last night at 23:39 over the #bristolchannel was caught on a couple of our cameras. Did you see it? pic.twitter.com/7E0lHbk9Kw — UK Fireball Network (@FireballsUK) May 12, 2022

“Fireball from last night reconstructed video,” posted UK Meteor Network, alongside reconstructed video footage of the incident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

Fireball from last night reconstructed video pic.twitter.com/U9RdrP4lc9 — UK Meteor Network (@UKMeteorNetwork) May 12, 2022

The UK Meteor Network (UKMON), which runs a network with a total of 153 detection cameras that record meteors and fireballs seen in the skies over the UK, stated that the fireball was picked up by fifteen of its cameras at 00:39 BST (23:39 GMT).

Twitter was also flooded with tweets of people across Britain, who witnessed the incredible phenomenon, excited to share pictures and tell their version of the tale.

The news follows exciting news for avid sky watchers, as on Sunday, May 16, there will be a total lunar eclipse visible from Spain that can be seen from all over the peninsula and the islands according to Spain’s National Astronomical Observatory.

