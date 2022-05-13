By Joshua Manning • 13 May 2022 • 16:21

Andalusia Council starts a series of lectures on Andalusian archaeology Credit: Creative Commons

The series on Andalusian archaeology, which consists of five sessions, is held at the Museum of Almeria with free admission until full capacity is reached.

Umayyad Almeria, a link between the East and Al-Andalus. The trans-Mediterranean route and the Almeria – Cordoba route’, by Eneko López, Professor at the University of the Basque Country, Spain, is the title of the conference which opened the series on new developments in Andalusian archaeology promoted by the Provincial Council, through the Institute of Almerian Studies, IEA, with the collaboration of the Andalusian Regional Government, as reported by Noticias de Almeria.

The opening conference of the archaeology series was a success in terms of participation and was attended by the deputy for Culture and Cinema, Manuel Guzmán; the delegate for Culture of the Junta in Almería, Eloísa Cabrera; the coordinator of the series and member of the IEA, Lorenzo Cara, and the director of the IEA, Francisco Alonso, among other authorities and representatives of Almeria’s society and culture.

Knowledge of Andalusian Almeria holds many interesting surprises. On the basis of recent studies, which have reactivated its interest as an object of research from new perspectives and subjects, we want to give a place to renowned researchers from outside the province who are approaching their knowledge from new methodological perspectives, either from a new reading of the sources to generate archaeological research hypotheses (Eneko López Martínez de Marigorta), new approaches and revision of perspectives (Marta del Mastro Ochoa), the application of new methodologies to establish the provenance of materials (Alberto García Porras, Maria Jose Peregrina Sánchez and María Elena Salinas Pleguezuelo) or a sequenced and rigorous reading of the buildings (Navarro Palazón) or the complementation of perspectives on spaces and functions (Bilal Sarr Marroco).

Professor Eneko López spoke on Umayyad Almería. In the 9th and 10th centuries, Almería became the main port of access to al-Andalus for the new socio-economic and cultural dynamics that were developing in the Islamic East.

From Pechina inland, this strategic location enabled the port to develop into a flourishing city, as the maritime capital of the Umayyad Caliphate of Córdoba.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram