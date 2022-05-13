By Matthew Roscoe • 13 May 2022 • 7:14

Shock as Black Dahlia Murder singer Trevor Strnad dies aged 41. Image: The Black Dahlia Murder

TRIBUTES have flooded social media following the shock announcement that The Black Dahlia Murder lead vocalist Trevor Strnad died aged 41.

Trevor Strnad, who had been the lead vocalist for The Black Dahlia Murder since the band’s formation in 2001, has died, according to the American melodic death metal band from Waterford, Michigan.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad,” The Black Dahlia Murder announced via Instagram on Wednesday, May 11. “Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him.”

They continued: “A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.”

No cause of death was given but the band also shared the telephone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Black Dahlia Murder (@theblackdahliamurder_official)

Over the last two decades, Strnad led vocals on every one of the band’s records: ‘Unhallowed’ (2003), ‘Miasma’ (2005), ‘Nocturnal’ (2007), ‘Deflorate’ (2009), ‘Ritual’ (2011), ‘Everblack’ (2013), ‘Abysmal’ (2015), ‘Nightbringers’ (2017).

The Michigan band’s latest release was ‘Verminous’ in 2020.

The Black Dahlia Murder lead guitarist Brandon Ellis paid tribute on Instagram.

“I can not even begin to process this… In total shock and disbelief. It has been my greatest honour to spend the last six and a half years in a band with this absolute icon and legend. A brother. A best friend. One of the funniest and most entertaining people to walk the earth,” he wrote.

“This man changed my life and believed in me more than I do myself. I can not believe there will be no more laughs had, songs written together, or stages decimated with Trevor at the helm. I hope he knew how much he was loved the world over.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Ellis (@brandonellisgtr)

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta tweeted: “RIP Trevor Strnad, you’ll be missed dearly, my deepest condolences to TDBM, his family, friends & fans. Thanks for all the laughs, the stories, the music, & so much more.”

RIP Trevor Strnad, you’ll be missed dearly, my deepest condolences to TDBM, his family, friends & fans. Thanks for all the laughs, the stories, the music, & so much more. ❤️❤️❤️ — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) May 11, 2022

Fans of the band also paid tribute on social media.

“The Black Dahlia Murder is one of the first death metal bands I ever listened to and truly a band that changed the way I saw heavy music at a very young age— RIP Trevor Strnad,” one person wrote on Twitter.

The Black Dahlia Murder is one of the first death metal bands I ever listened to and truly a band that changed the way I saw heavy music at a very young age— RIP Trevor Strnad 🌹 pic.twitter.com/z0G2an1BMn — Gabe Becerra (@GabeThePigeon) May 11, 2022

Another person said: “Today we lost an absolute icon to the metal scene. I can’t believe this happened. Rest in Fucking peace to one of my biggest inspirations growing up. Rest In Peace Trevor Strnad You will NEVER be forgotten If you know someone struggling, reach out a hand, don’t wait around.”

Today we lost an absolute icon to the metal scene. I can’t believe this happened. Rest in Fucking peace to one of my biggest inspirations growing up.

Rest In Peace Trevor Strnad

You will NEVER be forgotten

If you know someone struggling, reach out a hand, don’t wait around. — Will Ramos (@thewillramos) May 11, 2022

“Trevor Strnad was such a tremendous force in the Metal scene. Not just as a frontman, but as an asset to the community. The amount of work that man put in lifting up smaller bands in the underground was unmatched. He was an encyclopaedia of all things in the underground scene,” a Twitter user said.

Trevor Strnad was such a tremendous force in the Metal scene. Not just as a frontman, but as an asset to the community. The amount of work that man put in lifting up smaller bands in the underground was unmatched. He was an encyclopaedia of all things in the underground scene pic.twitter.com/SNj3iaMc2X — ⚔️𝖌𝖔𝖉’𝖘 𝖑𝖎𝖙𝖙𝖑𝖊 𝖕𝖚𝖓𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝖇𝖆𝖌⚔️ (@PainxPiss) May 11, 2022

Another person wrote: “Another one gone way too soon. The Black Dahlia Murder announced today that their frontman, Trevor Strnad, died at the age of 41. If you or someone you know needs help, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255. Rest in power, Trevor.”

Another one gone way too soon. The Black Dahlia Murder announced today that their frontman, Trevor Strnad, has died at the age of 41. If you or someone you know needs help, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255. Rest in power, Trevor pic.twitter.com/CD2le8aPMH — Certifiably Sub-Par (@Michael_AC23) May 11, 2022

“This one really hurts. Trevor was an inspiration to so many of us and was one of the best dudes I’ve met in the scene. He was a powerhouse frontman, and an incredible lyricist but above all, he was a great friend who always made me laugh. I love you man RIP Trevor Strnad,” said another Twitter user.

This one really hurts. Trevor was an inspiration to so many of us and was one of the best dudes I’ve met in the scene. He was a powerhouse frontman, an incredible lyricist but above all he was a great friend who always made me laugh. I love you man

RIP Trevor Strnad pic.twitter.com/EUzQMQ7ljk — Dave Davidson (@Dave_Revocation) May 11, 2022

One person said: “I am devastated. I don’t even know what to say. RIP Trevor Strnad. the absolute king of madness and haunting poetry. truly untouchable. without Trevor and TBDM, I wouldn’t be a drummer. wouldn’t be in counterparts. you wouldn’t know me, and I wouldn’t know you.”

i am devastated. i don’t even know what to say. RIP Trevor Strnad. the absolute king of madness and haunted poetry. truly untouchable. without Trevor and TBDM, i wouldn’t be a drummer. wouldn’t be in counterparts. you wouldn’t know me, and i wouldn’t know you. — Kyle Brownlee (@_kylebrownlee) May 11, 2022

“I’m absolutely gutted hearing Trevor Strnad has passed on. Idk what I’d be doing music-wise if it weren’t for The Black Dahlia Murder’s influence. The dude was super chill and his vocal performance and stage presence were always on point. RIP Legend,” wrote another.

I’m absolutely gutted hearing Trevor Strnad has passed on. Idk what i’d be doing music wise if it weren’t for The Black Dahlia Murder’s influence. Dude was super chill and his vocal performance and stage presence were always on point. RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/sn4R9JLgWZ — someblackguy (@sbgderrick) May 11, 2022

Another said: “Everyone has an incredibly funny and sweet Trevor Strnad story. No one made aggressive music feel more like home. Truly the best this scene has to offer.”

Everyone has an incredibly funny and sweet Trevor Strnad story. No one made aggressive music feel more like home. Truly the best this scene has to offer. 🖤 — Two Minutes To Late Night (@2M2LN) May 11, 2022

“Trevor Strnad has never been anything but a beacon of positivity, heavy metal knowledge and good times to me. What a massive, massive loss. RIP,” another fan said.

Trevor Strnad has never been anything but a beacon of positivity, heavy metal knowledge and good times to me. What a massive, massive loss. RIP — Jackso (@mankvill) May 11, 2022

The news of Trevor Strnad’s death follows the sudden passing away of Dance Gavin Dance bassist Tim Feerick, who died suddenly aged 34 on Wednesday, April 13.

