By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 May 2022 • 10:30
Breaking - Collision causes long delays on M25
The accident happened just before 9am this morning when a lorry and a car were involved in a collision, causing lanes 1, 2 and 4 to be closed.
Emergency services are said to be on their way to the scene, with traffic experiencing delays of more than half an hour currently.
A-roads in the area are said to be affected as well, in an area where roadworks are planned this evening.
The accident has happened the day after the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps approved a major upgrade of junction 10 of the M25, which will see the motorway widened from three to four lines through the junction.
The width of the adjoining A3 will also be increased from three to four lanes in both directions.
The junction is currently a hotspot for accidents, with today’s collision between a lorry and a car causing long delays on M25
