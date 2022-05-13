By Joshua Manning • 13 May 2022 • 0:46

BREAKING NEWS: Terrorist attack in Karachi Pakistan one dead dozens injured Credit: Twitter @Islaamabad

On the evening of Thursday, May,12, a terrorist attack that has allegedly killed at least one person and injured dozens more, was reported in Karachi, Pakistan.

Twitter has since flooded with reports of the alleged terrorist attack in Karachi, Pakistan, with users posting videos and photographs of the blast and the aftermath of the incident that took place on the evening of Thursday, May, 12.

“Blast in Karachi, one person has died and several injured”, read a tweet posted by one user.

Blast in Karachi, one Person has died and Several injured. #KarachiBlast pic.twitter.com/A7F5YE5TvA — Islamabadian (@Islaamabad) May 12, 2022

“. Patlama anı#BREAKING #PAKISTAN🔴#BreakingNews #Karachi #Saddar #Explosion #TerrorAttack,” read another tweet posted alongside CCTV footage of the alleged terrorist attack in Karachi, Pakistan.

“Pakistan Bleeds 💔 Ambassador at Large for #GlobalPeace & #HumanRights, Chairman #ICPH Imam

@AllamaAhsan Siddiqui strongly condemn the #terrorist blast in #Karachi. He has expressed grief & sorrow over the killing & injuries others in #Karachiblast incident. #Pakistan #Humanity,” posted one twitter user, alongside a statement given by the Chairman of the Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH) on the terrorist attack in Karachi, Pakistan.

The deceased victim has since been identified as Umar Siddiqui, a trainee operation theatre technician who worked at the Jinnah Hospital.

The bomb, had been hidden in a car with Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon stating: “Karachi is a busy city and stays awake during the night, so checking all the cars is impossible,” as reported by GeoTV.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials, stated:“The bomb was made locally and about 2 to 2.5-kilogrammes of explosive material was used in it. Ball-bearings were used in the explosive material.”

No terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet.

The news of the terrorist attack follows news earlier this year of five followers of a Pakistani terrorist group who were arrested in Andalucia and Catalonia, Spain.

