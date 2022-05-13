The David and Goliath lawsuits making fools of large corporations

By Guest Writer • 13 May 2022 • 13:11

The Star Inn at Vogue Credit: Star Inn Facebook

DAVID AND GOLIATH lawsuits make fools of large corporations and history is littered with pointless actions seemed destined to not only make money for lawyers but to make corporations look extremely stupid.

Previous examples include the attack in the UK on a Chinese take away called McChina which did McDonald’s no favours especially as they lost, then there is the corner shop owner in Newcastle who was made to change the name Singhsbury’s but seems to be ok with the new moniker of Morrisinghs.

Latest to feel the pain of a lawyer’s letter, according to Cornwall Live, is a pub going by the name of The Star Inn at Vogue which has been open in the village of Vogue for 200 years or more.

According to Vogue magazine, there is a fear that their readers might get confused by the name which doesn’t really say much for the company’s opinion of the intelligence of its readers.

One of the most publicised arguments between large companies saw Marks & Spencer launch launched an intellectual property claim in the UK against supermarket giant Aldi, citing alleged similarities between its Colin the Caterpillar cake with Aldi’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar.

In this case, the two parties agreed in November of last year to a secret deal whereby the lawsuit was discontinued, although the dispute did spawn a limited edition Cuthbert edition and although M&S introduced the first caterpillar cake some 30 years ago, they could be in for an expensive time, considering that there is Calli the Caterpillar from Tesco, Wiggles the Caterpillar from Sainsbury’s, Cecil the Caterpillar from Waitrose, Charlie the Caterpillar from the Co-op and Clyde the Caterpillar from ASDA.

Thank you for reading ‘David and Goliath lawsuits make fools of large corporations’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge