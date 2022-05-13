Spectacular Firefighters Vertical Race this month in Marbella, Costa del Sol

By Laura Kemp • 13 May 2022 • 13:02

Marbella firefighters are ready to compete . Image - Marbella Council

THERE will be a host of firefighters in Marbella on May 28, as they arrive to take part in the Third Firefighters Vertical Race at the intersection of Avenida del Mar and Paseo Marítimo.

Announcing the firefighters race on May 6, Councillor for Security in Marbella, José Eduardo Díaz, pointed out that “it is an initiative closely linked to the work that these professionals carry out on a daily basis, which has always had deep roots in the Anglo-Saxon countries and which is increasingly followed in our country”

He added that “it is a very demanding and highly spectacular race, which will once again take place in the Mediterráneo building and will allow attendees to enjoy a highly technical competition”.

There are two categories, the first aimed at firefighters themselves and some 60 will be invited to participate, whilst there is a place for 50 athletes who will face the same course which includes a horizontal race of 100 metres along the promenade, a climb to the 15th floor of the building and then a descent before the winner is decided.