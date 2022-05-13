First female navigator of the Ukrainian Navy “indispensable part of the battleship crew”

By Matthew Roscoe • 13 May 2022 • 20:44

Ukraine announce first female navigator of the Ukrainian Navy. Image: Apmir Inform/ Telegram

THE Ukrainian Armed Forces have announced its first female naval navigator, who graduated from military training in March.

On Friday, May 13, Evgenia ‘Eugenia or ‘Yevhenia’ Bakai was announced as the first female naval navigator of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukraine’s Naval Forces revealed the position via messaging platform Telegram, although they did not reveal which battleship she is stationed on.

Following her appointment, Ms Bakai encouraged other women to join the war.

“Now you just have to decide if you are ready to defend your country or not,” she said.

Bakai only finished her training at Military College of Naval Transport of National University “Odessa Naval Academy” in March, where she mastered the speciality of “Shipbuilding”.

“Any sailor seems to be able to put to sea but only the navigator can lead the ship to the proper place,” a statement from the navy force read.

“So the amount of knowledge and skills, which is required for the job, put this profession on the same level as the sailors and divers.

“And while earlier it was considered strictly a man’s job in the Ukrainian Navy, today a woman is firmly at the helm on one of the ships of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Forces.”

The navy forces said that Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Evgenia ‘Eugenia’ Bakai “breaks all stereotypes in becoming an indispensable part of the crew of a combat vessel.”

Вперше в історії ВМС ЗСУ штурманом стала дівчина. Зараз Євгенія Бакай керує особовим складом команди, яка відповідає за навігаційну безпеку плавання в морі, а також стежить за виконанням всіх маневрів. pic.twitter.com/2fAvSrUPva — Аслан (@antiputler_news) May 13, 2022

