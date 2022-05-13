By Joshua Manning • 13 May 2022 • 12:13

Giant leap for UK spaceflight with new US partnership signed Credit:Creative Commons

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg signed a declaration on May, 11, 2022 agreeing for the two nations to cooperate together on future commercial spaceflight missions.

On Friday, May, 13, the Government of the UK released an official press release, announcing the new spaceflight agreement, stating it would greatly boost opportunities for the UK.

The Government stated:

“The partnership will help launch cheaper, quicker and more streamlined spaceflight operations through close collaboration between the 2 countries on licensing of commercial space launches.”

“The move will cut down red tape and the regulatory burden to operators resulting in greater efficiencies and a reduction in costs, resources and duplication while maintaining stringent safety standards.”

“The new declaration sends a clear signal to countries across the globe that the UK aims to be a European hub of space activity and lays the foundation for rockets, high-altitude balloons and spaceplanes to lift off from spaceports across the UK very soon.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated:

“This transformational partnership is one giant leap for both countries as we prepare for an exciting new era of spaceflight to lift off.”

“With 7 spaceports being developed across the UK, the space industry is already injecting billions into our economy while offering high-skilled jobs.”

“As we look beyond the UK’s first planned spaceflight later this year, I look forward to seeing the innovations and opportunities skyrocket thanks to this collaboration.”

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated: “Commercial space travel is growing swiftly and it’s our responsibility to ensure that these innovations advance safely, encouraging them to develop in ways that benefit us all.”

“We’re proud to launch this partnership with the United Kingdom to bring more of the benefits of commercial space travel to our workers, businesses, and communities.”

“This move will not only help make processes to host US spaceflight operators here in the UK more straightforward and efficient, but will streamline the steps for UK space organisations wishing to operate in the US.”

“It will significantly boost opportunities for both UK and US companies to operate from respective spaceports, introducing new customers and revenues to each country.”

