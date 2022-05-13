By Joshua Manning • 13 May 2022 • 2:09

Government to improve safety of Almeria's Aguadulce tunnel on the A7 Credit: Wikimedia

Almeria’s Aguadulce will see safety improvements in its tunnel on the A7, following a new Spanish Government contract funded by the European Union.

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) has formalised the contract for works to adapt and improve the road and traffic conditions of the Aguadulce tunnel in Almeria, on the A-7 dual carriageway, for a total cost of €6.4 million (VAT included), as reported by La Voz de Almeria.

The action, which seeks to bring the infrastructure into line with the requirements of Royal Decree 635/2006, is part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR) to improve safety and road safety on the State Road Network and is financed by the NextGenerationEU funds for recovery in Europe.

Specifically, in the Aguadulce tunnel, the Government plans to implement an auxiliary gallery on both sides of the tunnel to reinforce the evacuation systems, a drainage system for toxic waste.

Likewise, the ventilation, lighting and safety signalling systems, the public address system and the television circuit will be improved, among other actions.

Although the tunnels currently have favourable operating conditions, the action is believed to be necessary in order to update their facilities.

The PRTR has a budget of €357 million from the NextGenerationEU fund to adapt the tunnels to European standards and to enhance the protection of wildlife and vulnerable users.

It will finance actions in tunnels of the State Road Network focused on the improvement of emergency exits, signalling, beaconing, lighting, ventilation, electrical installation, fire protection, drainage, communication or traffic management, etc.

This week, the Ministry of Transport awarded a contract for €691,592.6 (VAT included) to modernise and improve traffic conditions in the Bayyana Norte tunnel, on the AL-14 road, and the Bayyana Sur, La Parra and La Garrofa tunnels, on the N-340A road, in the province of Almeria.

