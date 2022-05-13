La Nucia, Alicante, begins a spring-clean of its 15 dogs-allowed parks

By Linda Hall • 13 May 2022 • 15:29
DISINFECTION CAMPAIGN: Jessica Gomans looks on as canine park fumigation starts
Photo credit: La Nucia town hall
The town hall’s Animal Protection councillor Jessica Gommans explained that the parks are cleaned several times each week and thoroughly disinfected twice yearly.
The parks, benches, litterbins and other equipment are now being disinfected as well as perimeter fences. Once treated, each park will be closed for 24 hours, she announced apologising in advance for any inconvenience caused.
La Nucia’s dogs-allowed parks cover a 50,000 square-metre area and are located so that no pet-owner is more than five minutes away from one of these leisure areas, Gommans said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.