La Nucia, Alicante, begins a spring-clean of its 15 dogs-allowed parks

By Linda Hall • 13 May 2022 • 15:29

DISINFECTION CAMPAIGN: Jessica Gomans looks on as canine park fumigation starts Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

LA NUCIA is spending €5,000 on disinfecting the town’s 15 Parque Can dog parks.

The town hall’s Animal Protection councillor Jessica Gommans explained that the parks are cleaned several times each week and thoroughly disinfected twice yearly.

The parks, benches, litterbins and other equipment are now being disinfected as well as perimeter fences. Once treated, each park will be closed for 24 hours, she announced apologising in advance for any inconvenience caused.

La Nucia’s dogs-allowed parks cover a 50,000 square-metre area and are located so that no pet-owner is more than five minutes away from one of these leisure areas, Gommans said.

