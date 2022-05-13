Musical performance of Aladdin in Benalmadena, Costa del Sol, for cancer

By Laura Kemp • 13 May 2022 • 12:46

Two shows in Benalmadena. Image - Benalmadena Council

THE musical Aladdin will be performed in Benalmadena to raise funds for the local branch of the Spanish Cancer Charity AECC

The first performance took place at the Casa de Cultura, Benalmadena, on Tuesday, May 10, with the second show due at the same venue on Friday, May 13 at 8pm.

Members of the municipal music, dance and theatre schools have been rehearsing since October of last year and this is only the second time that they have produced a musical of this type and scope.

President of the AECC in Benalmadena, Luisa Jiménez said that “For the AECC of Benalmadena it is a joy that the municipal schools are so supportive, dedicating time to rehearsals, costumes and music in order to raise funds for our association.”