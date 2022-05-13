Pechina resident made 112 nuisance calls solely to annoy her neighbours

By Linda Hall • 13 May 2022 • 18:20

PECHINA: Woman resident made spurious 112 calls Photo credit: CC/Schumi4ever

A PECHINA woman was fined for reporting bogus emergencies to the 112 number in order to annoy her neighbours.

An Almeria City court heard that she made multiple calls over seven days in late August 2021 and on three days at the beginning of September.

Despite the probable untrustworthiness of the calls, the Guardia Civil were sent out to Pechina each time to investigate cases of alleged gender abuse as well as fires.

As the judge pointed out, not only the Guardia Civil but also the fire service and ambulances were mobilised to deal with the supposed emergencies, which would have prevented them from attending to genuine cases.

After arriving so often at the scene of a non-existent crime or emergency and finding that they were not required, the Guardia Civil decided to trace the calls, leading them to the Pechina woman.

During the hearing she claimed not to recognise her voice when asked to listen to recordings, but was held responsible for making the 112 calls and fined €6 a day for a year.

