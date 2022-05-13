BREAKING: Shock as US PGA defending champion Phil Mickelson withdraws from championship

By Matthew Roscoe • 13 May 2022 • 23:54

ACCORDING to the PGA Tour on Friday, May 13, defending champion Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the US PGA Championship.

In shocking news, the PGA has revealed that the US PGA defending champion Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the Championship, which is due to start on May 19.

The two-time PGA Championship winner beat the field at Kiawah Island last year, making him the oldest winner of a men’s major championship.

“We have just been informed that Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the PGA Championship. Phil is the defending champion and currently eligible to be a PGA Life Member and we would have welcomed him to participate.

“We wish Phil and [his wife] Amy the very best and forward to his return to golf,” a statement read.

It is believed that the 51-year-old elected to extend his hiatus from golf following his comments about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports in which he accused the PGA Tour of greed.

The PGA apparently blocked Mickelson’s involvement in the LIV Golf Invitational series – a new, Saudi Arabia-funded golf league headed by former Australian golfer Greg Norman – and this did not go down well with the American.

The LIV Golf Invitational series, the 54-hole event due to tee off at the Centurion Club in St Albans from June 9 to 11, is seen as a rival competition by the PGA Tour and members – including Mickelson – were informed that there would be sanctions if they played in any of LIV’s events.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.