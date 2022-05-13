By Joshua Manning • 13 May 2022 • 9:23

Spain to donate over €300M in covid vaccines around the globe Credit: Twitter @sanchezcastejon

On Thursday, May, 12, Pedro Sanchez, the President of the Government of Spain, announced that Spain would be donating over €300 million on covid vaccines and other Covid related projects, in collaboration with WHO.

Following the 2022 Covid-19 Summit, which saw countries from around the World pledge funds to fighting the virus as well as other potential health threats, with vaccines and other solutions, the President of the Government of Spain, took to Twitter to state:

“We must bring vaccines to all people and strengthen health systems. At the #COVID19 Global Summit convened by @POTUS I share Spain’s commitments: we will donate 30 million more vaccines and allocate €100M to AECID for projects related to the virus.”

Debemos llevar las vacunas a todas las personas y fortalecer los sistemas de salud. En la Cumbre Global #COVID19 convocada por @POTUS comparto los compromisos de España: donaremos 30 millones más de vacunas y destinaremos 100M€ a AECID para proyectos relacionados con el virus. pic.twitter.com/QkpHCqbHrs — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) May 12, 2022

Credit: Twitter @sanchezcastejon

As reported by Spain’s official Government website, during his speech, Pedro Sánchez warned that while the worst of the pandemic may be behind us, it is not yet over and there are “lessons to be learned” for future health crises. “Global health is a public good, no one would question that now, so we must act accordingly.”

If in 2020, the main goal was to develop an effective vaccine against COVID-19 and in 2021 the challenge was to produce and distribute it worldwide, “today, in 2022, we need to put those vaccines in people’s arms, and strengthening public health systems is vital to achieve that goal”, which is why the President has stressed that “there is still a lot to do”.

Pedro Sánchez announced that Spain will allocate $200 million (almost €200 million) for the donation of an additional 30 million COVID vaccines, through COVAX and bilaterally, which will be added to the 70 million doses already delivered.

In this way, if the epidemiological conditions so require, Spain will reach the milestone of 100 million vaccines donated. Spain has achieved one of the highest vaccination rates in the world and is already the second largest donor in Latin America and the seventh largest globally.

He also confirmed that €100 million will be allocated to strengthen public health systems through projects related to COVID-19, which will be implemented by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation.

To be better prepared, vaccines must be developed against new variants that could extend the duration of the pandemic. Spain is supporting the development of a new protein-based vaccine by HIPRA Human Health, which will be particularly effective in this regard.

Similarly, President Sánchez has stressed the need to improve global mechanisms for technology transfer to decentralise the production of health products in all regions.

For this reason, Spain supports the production of vaccines in Latin America and joined the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Technology Access Group.

In addition, last November, CSIC closed a licensing agreement for a serological antibody technology. It was the first transparent, global and non-exclusive licence for a COVID-19 health tool, which the WHO has described as “one of the top ten global health milestones in 2021”.

For Pedro Sánchez, “we must protect, safeguard and invest in health and health workers”. That is why Spain is spearheading the Effort Line in the framework of the Global Action Plan developed by the US and other partners. “We must act together,” said the President, “and Spain is ready to do so.

