By Joshua Manning • 13 May 2022 • 0:18

Terrifying moment passenger caught in train doors and dragged down station Credit: Government UK

On Wednesday, May, 11, The Rail Accident Investigation Branch released a report of an incident in which a passenger got caught in the doors of a train and was dragged down the station.

On January, 14, a passenger was dragged down Wood Street station in north-east London after getting caught in the train’s doors.

The official report released by the Rail Accident Investigation Brand (RAIB) was released on the UK Government website and stated:

“At around 08:22 hrs, a passenger became trapped in the doors of a train which was about to leave platform one at Wood Street station. The train then started to depart from the platform, forcing the passenger to run alongside it.”

“The train involved in the incident, reporting number 2T25, was the 08:14 hrs Arriva Rail London (ARL) service from Chingford to London Liverpool Street. It was formed of two class 710 Aventra electric multiple units, each of four cars. Passengers cannot pass between the front and rear four-car units without leaving the train.”

“Platform CCTV from Wood Street station shows that the passenger involved in the incident had initially got out of the rear door of the fifth car after the train arrived at Wood Street station.”

“She then attempted to board the train again using the rear doors of the fourth car, after the door closing sequence had begun. As she attempted to board the train, the passenger placed her hand between the closing doors.”

“After the doors closed, the passenger was left standing next to the train, with her hand trapped between the closed doors. The train then started to depart from the platform with the passenger’s hand still trapped in the doors.”

“The train stopped after it had travelled for around 20 metres along the platform, having reached a maximum speed of 7.6 mph (12 km/h). After the train stopped, the passenger was able to free her hand from the doors.”

“It was reported to RAIB that the passenger did not sustain any injuries and that she left the station after speaking to the train driver.”

