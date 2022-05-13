By Joshua Manning • 13 May 2022 • 10:36

Ukraine announces combat losses inflicted on Russian forces as of May 13 Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

On Friday, May, 13, The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine took to its social network accounts to publish the official figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces from February, 24, to May, 13.

Taking to Twitter they stated: “Total combat losses of the opponent from 24.02. to 13.05.”, alongside a link that led to a Facebook post.

❗️Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 13.05 / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 13.05 ➡️ https://t.co/KSHCdWIuQu pic.twitter.com/278plUJDdn — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 13, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

The official Facebook post on the combat losses inflicted on Russian forces by Ukraine stated:

“Total combat losses of the opponent from 24.02. to 13.05.”

“Personnel store / personnel – about / about 26900 (+ 250) people liquidated / people were liquidated,

Tanks / tanks – 1205 (+10) od,

armoured fighting machines / APV бо 2900 (+27) od,

artillery systems – 542 (+8) od,

RSZV / MLRS – 193 (+2) from,

anti-aircraft warfare system – 88 (+1) from,

aircraft/aircraft-200 (+1) od,

helicopters-162 (+1) od,

UAV operational-tactical level – 405 (+7),

winged missiles / cruise missiles – 95 (+1),

ships / boats / warships / vessels – 13 (+0) from,

automobile and tank car equipment / vehicles and fuel tanks – 2042 (+23) od,

special equipment – 41 (+0).

The greatest losses of the opponent (last day) were observed in the direction of Kurakhiv / The Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (last day) in the direction of Kurakhiv.

The data is being updated

Hit the occupier! Together we will win! Our power is in the truth! 🇺🇦

Beat the occupier! We will win together! Our power is in the truth!”

The official update on combat losses inflicted on Russian forces by Ukraine, follows news of the Russian logistics ship Vsevolod Bobrov being hit by Ukrainian Forces, on Thursday, May, 12.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram