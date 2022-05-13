Ukraine fundraiser was a piece of cake for U3A Moraira-Teulada, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 13 May 2022 • 13:09

UKRAINE FUNDRAISER: U3A Moraira-Teulada members with their cake stall on May 7 Photo credit: U3A Moraira-Teulada

U3A MORAIRA-TEULADA has raised more €3,500 to help the people of Ukraine.

The monies that U3A Moraira-Teulada raised with two initiative this month will be donated to charities that are helping the people and refugees of war-torn Ukraine.

The first of these events was held on May 7 when members of the association raised funds with a cake stall at Teulada-Moraira’s Europe Day celebrations that were held at the Font Santa recreation area.

The stall, which raised €260 from sales of cakes that were made by U3A Moraira-Teulada members, was run by Cindy Hinton who was helped by Lorene Hogan, Lynn Radford Johnson, and Rose Aghdami.

Three days later on May 10, the U3A organised a concert in Moraira’s La Senieta building, featuring The Entertainers.

All the singers and musicians who belong to this local group are volunteers and they perform exclusively in aid of charities.

“The audience were amazed at the professionalism of this group,” U3A Moraira-Teulada’s Communications officer said afterwards.

“They lived up to their name and delighted their audience with a wide range of songs including ballads and some very well-known dance music.”

Everyone had a great night and thanks to the generosity of the audience and members, U3A Moraira-Teulada raised more than €3,250 from this event alone.

For more information about U3A Moraira-Teulada visit their www.u3amoraira-teulada.org website.

